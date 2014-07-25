Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections - Innovation Friday: Preserving Upstate's Heritage; Health Insurance
We start by looking at measures designed to provide incentives for preserving and repurposing upstate’s industrial heritage, and leveraging the region’s changing demographics. We discuss this with the President of the Preservation League of New York State Jay DiLorenzo.
Then, It’s been a big week in the nation’s courts of appeal with conflicting rulings on the legality of Federal health insurance subsidies. What does it all mean? We’ll talk to Researcher Kev Coleman from the website healthpocket.com about the developments that have the potential to unpick the Affordable Care Act.