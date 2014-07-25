Connections - Innovation Friday: Preserving Upstate's Heritage; Health Insurance

© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 25, 2014 at 3:36 PM EDT
We start by looking at measures designed to provide incentives for preserving and repurposing upstate’s industrial heritage, and leveraging the region’s changing demographics. We discuss this with the President of the Preservation League of New York State Jay DiLorenzo. 

Then, It’s been a big week in the nation’s courts of appeal with conflicting rulings on the legality of Federal health insurance subsidies. What does it all mean? We’ll talk to Researcher Kev Coleman from the website healthpocket.com about the developments that have the potential to unpick the Affordable Care Act. 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
