Connections - Innovation Friday: Preserving Upstate's Heritage; Health Insurance

We start by looking at measures designed to provide incentives for preserving and repurposing upstate’s industrial heritage, and leveraging the region’s changing demographics. We discuss this with the President of the Preservation League of New York State Jay DiLorenzo.

Then, It’s been a big week in the nation’s courts of appeal with conflicting rulings on the legality of Federal health insurance subsidies. What does it all mean? We’ll talk to Researcher Kev Coleman from the website healthpocket.com about the developments that have the potential to unpick the Affordable Care Act.