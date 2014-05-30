Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Innovation Friday - Innovations in Transportation; Repositioning the Arts
In the first part of the hour, members of the Xerox Research Center tell us what innovations in transportation they are working on.
Then, how can one organization reposition the arts? We talk with Stephen Butler from Engage CNY about how they are accomplishing this feat.