Connections: Innovation Friday - Pedestrian Safety

In this hour of "Connections: Innovation Friday", we take a look at how safe Rochester is for pedestrians. New data shows 47,000 people pedestrians died between 2003 and 2012, and another 670,000 were injured. One index shows Rochester as the 9th safest city in the state, but the city was also number 3 for pedestrian fatalities in the state.

What design and technology improvements can help Rochester become safer for pedestrians? We talk about this with Eric Frisch, a transportation specialist with the City of Rochester; Stefanie Seskin from the National Complete Streets Coalition; and David Vega-Barachowitz, director of the Designing Cities Initiative at NACTO.