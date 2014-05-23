© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Innovation Friday - Pedestrian Safety

WXXI News | By Matthew Leonard, Editor,
Evan Dawson
Published May 23, 2014 at 2:46 PM EDT
Innovation_Trail_Symbol.jpg

In this hour of "Connections: Innovation Friday", we take a look at how safe Rochester is for pedestrians. New data shows 47,000 people pedestrians died between 2003 and 2012, and another 670,000 were injured. One index shows Rochester as the 9th safest city in the state, but the city was also number 3 for pedestrian fatalities in the state. 

What design and technology improvements can help Rochester become safer for pedestrians? We talk about this with Eric Frisch, a transportation specialist with the City of Rochester; Stefanie Seskin from the National Complete Streets Coalition; and David Vega-Barachowitz, director of the Designing Cities Initiative at NACTO.

Matthew Leonard, Editor
Editor for the Innovation Trail
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
