Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Innovation Friday - A Farmers' Market App; What Is Happening in Nigeria

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 23, 2014 at 2:49 PM EDT
In the first part of the show, we review the AT&T Rochester Civic App Challenge. The event brought coder and programmers together to use open data to create mobile apps that meet community needs. The winning app helps users navigate farmer's markets across the country, including Rochester's Public Market. We talk with the winning designers Nick Evevsky and Peter Traeg, along with one of the judges, AT&T New York President Marissa Shorenstein.

In the second part of the show, we look at what is happening in Nigeria with Dr. Jude Aguwa, associate professor in the Division of Civic and Cultural Studies at Mercy College.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
