Connections: Innovation Friday - A Farmers' Market App; What Is Happening in Nigeria

In the first part of the show, we review the AT&T Rochester Civic App Challenge. The event brought coder and programmers together to use open data to create mobile apps that meet community needs. The winning app helps users navigate farmer's markets across the country, including Rochester's Public Market. We talk with the winning designers Nick Evevsky and Peter Traeg, along with one of the judges, AT&T New York President Marissa Shorenstein.

In the second part of the show, we look at what is happening in Nigeria with Dr. Jude Aguwa, associate professor in the Division of Civic and Cultural Studies at Mercy College.