Need to Know Rochester: Arunas Chesonis

This week on Need to Know Rochester, we find out what former PAETEC CEO Arunas Chesonis has been up to since selling the company to Windstream a year ago. We'll have a one-on-one interview with Chesonis, as well as the leaders of several tech startup companies he is supporting. Chesonis says their ideas -- which include turning ordinary windows into solar panels, and sugar into plastic -- could change the world. Watch Need to Know Rochester, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on WXXI-TV.

http://youtu.be/UgmvLSkV9VQ