Here's what the Rochester Jazz Fest is doing to make the event more accessible

All 20 RIJF venues are handicapped accessible, though the visibility of such accommodations varies by venue. Contacting the festival ahead of time is recommended.

Handicapped-accessible portable bathrooms are available at the Rochester Regional Health Big Tent, Kilbourn Hall alley next to Java’s Cafe and Parcel 5 (on show nights only, Wednesday through Saturday). Guide dogs and service animals are allowed onsite, but no pets.

