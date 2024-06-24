© 2024 WXXI News
Here's what the Rochester Jazz Fest is doing to make the event more accessible

WXXI News | By Daniel J. Kushner
Published June 24, 2024 at 8:29 PM EDT
Many people gathered at picnic tables and standing in the street for Jazz Festival
Rafael Rodriguez
/
CITY Magazine
A crowd gathered at Jazz Festival.

All 20 RIJF venues are handicapped accessible, though the visibility of such accommodations varies by venue. Contacting the festival ahead of time is recommended.

Handicapped-accessible portable bathrooms are available at the Rochester Regional Health Big Tent, Kilbourn Hall alley next to Java’s Cafe and Parcel 5 (on show nights only, Wednesday through Saturday). Guide dogs and service animals are allowed onsite, but no pets.

Get Daniel J. Kushner's full guide to festival accessibility: CITY - All-access pass
Daniel J. Kushner
Arts writer Daniel J. Kushner began writing for CITY in 2015 as a contributing writer before joining the staff full-time in 2018.
