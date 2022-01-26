Inclusion Desk forum focuses on the arts

In a live forum Wednesday, WXXI News Arts and Life Editor Jeff Spevak hosted a discussion with local artists with disabilities.

"The Inclusion Desk Forum: The Arts" features actor Race Eberhardt, who has Down syndrome; visual artist and singer Anne Loyster, who has cerebral palsy; and writer-director-actor Justin Rielly, who has Asperger syndrome. They talk with Spevak about their work and creative process.

This conversation is part of Move to Include, a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation, and Dialogue on Disability Week, a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.