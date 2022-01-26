© 2022 WXXI News
Inclusion Desk

Inclusion Desk forum focuses on the arts

WXXI News | By Jeff Spevak
Published January 26, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST
Clockwise, from top left, WXXI News Arts and Life Editor Jeff Spevak talks to actor Race Eberhardt and visual artist/singer Anne Loyster during an Inclusion Desk forum on the arts on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

In a live forum Wednesday, WXXI News Arts and Life Editor Jeff Spevak hosted a discussion with local artists with disabilities.

"The Inclusion Desk Forum: The Arts" features actor Race Eberhardt, who has Down syndrome; visual artist and singer Anne Loyster, who has cerebral palsy; and writer-director-actor Justin Rielly, who has Asperger syndrome. They talk with Spevak about their work and creative process.

This conversation is part of Move to Include, a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation, and Dialogue on Disability Week, a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

Jeff Spevak
Jeff Spevak has been a Rochester arts reporter for nearly three decades, with seven first-place finishes in the Associated Press New York State Features Writing Awards while working for the Democrat and Chronicle.
