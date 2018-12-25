© 2021 WXXI News
2018 Year in Review: Inclusion Desk

WXXI News | By Denise Young
Published December 25, 2018 at 5:00 AM EST
yir18_stories_from_the_inclusion_desk.jpg

WXXI’s Inclusion Desk is the news arm of the station's Move to Include initiative, which is a partnership to encourage thoughtful discussion about issues of inclusion and the differently abled.

And 2018 brought about a lot of these stories, from tragedy to triumph, arts, sports and new initiatives.

Caitlin Whyte and Denise Young from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk talk about the stories that affected those in our communities with disabilities in 2018.

2018 Inclusion Desk Transcript by on Scribd

Denise Young
Denise Young is executive editor of collaborative journalism for WXXI News.
