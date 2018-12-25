Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
2018 Year in Review: Inclusion Desk
WXXI’s Inclusion Desk is the news arm of the station's Move to Include initiative, which is a partnership to encourage thoughtful discussion about issues of inclusion and the differently abled.
And 2018 brought about a lot of these stories, from tragedy to triumph, arts, sports and new initiatives.
Caitlin Whyte and Denise Young from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk talk about the stories that affected those in our communities with disabilities in 2018.
2018 Inclusion Desk Transcript by on Scribd