© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inclusion Desk
move_to_include_logo.jpg
Move To Include
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

Connections: How Challenger Miracle Field and EquiCenter are helping people with disabilities

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 21, 2017 at 5:11 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We learn about two local organizations that provide recreational activities for people with disabilities: the Challenger Miracle Field and EquiCenter. Our guests share their experiences and the impact these organizations have had on our community. In studio:

  • Ron Kampff, president of Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester, and coach for the Webster Challenger Team and the Rochester BEEP Baseball Team (Rochester Pioneers)
  • Nico Santiago, Challenger player
  • Karen Werth, operations and therapeutic riding instructor for EquiCenter
  • Barbara Stickney, veteran and participant at EquiCenter

This conversation is part of WXXI’s Inclusion Desk, spotlighting issues related to disabilities. The WXXI Inclusion Desk is part of Move to Include, a partnership to encourage thoughtful discussion about issues of inclusion and the differently-abled.

Tags

Inclusion Deskdialogue on disabilityInclusion Deskveterans connectionsveteransMove to IncludeGetting to work1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More