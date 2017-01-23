Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Creative therapies for children with autism
We talk about creative therapies for children with autism. Research proves that art can directly impact brain development in people with autism. We talk about the benefits of activities that incorporate music, dance, film, visual arts, writing, and more.
We also preview the documentary, Generation A: Portraits of Autism and the Arts, which airs Thursday, January 26 at 10 p.m. on WXXI-TV. Our guests:
- Katie McGowen, autism coordinator at CP Rochester and Happiness House
- Lisa Peck, recreational therapist through the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, and Jeremiah's mom
- Jeremiah Iheoma, author of My Super Life with Autism
- Betsey King, professor of music and music therapy in the Creative Arts Therapy Department at Nazareth College
This program is presented as part of Dialogue on Disability Week – a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies – in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series. Dialogue on Disability is supported in part by The Golisano Foundation with additional support from the Fred L. Emerson Foundation.