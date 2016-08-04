Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Training Police To Effectively Interact With People Who Have Autism
Parents of children with autism have expressed their shock and concern after North Miami police shot a caregiver of a man with autism. Police have said that when Charles Kinsey was shot, they were trying to shoot the man with autism next to him. The officers mistook a toy truck for a gun, despite Kinsey's insistence that the man was frightened and not armed.
For parents, this is an extreme example of what happens when authorities are not trained to understand how to interact with people who have autism. From schools to police, parents want to know if proper training is happening. Our guests will discuss it:
- Chief Michael Ciminelli, Rochester Police Department
- Deputy Brian McCoy, Monroe County Sheriff's Department
- Rachel Rosner, director of education and support services for AutismUp
- Dave Whalen, director of first responder disability awareness training at Niagara University