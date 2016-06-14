NYS Changing Graduation Requirements For Some Students With Disabilities

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York is changing the high school graduation requirements for some students with disabilities.

The policy-making Board of Regents adopted rules Tuesday that will let students earn a local diploma even if they don't pass five state Regents exams.

The rules become effective on June 20, in time for this year's seniors. They apply to students with IEPs, or Individualized Education Programs. Disabilities covered by such programs include physical, intellectual and emotional impairments.

The students will still have to take five Regents exams and pass the English and math exams. But if they don't pass the others _ in science, social studies and an optional subject _ they can still get a diploma if the superintendent determines they've shown proficiency in the subjects in class.