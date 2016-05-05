Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: John Donvan's New Book On Autism
ABC News correspondent John Donvan has a brand new book called In a Different Key: The Story of Autism. The book provides a tour of the history of autism -- from scandals and shame, doctors blaming parents for the conditions, to breakthroughs and success.
Donvan is coming to Rochester to be the guest speaker at AutismUp's annual gala on Saturday. The organization recently moved into a large new headquarters in Webster. Our guests:
- John Donvan, journalist and author
- Sarah Milko, executive director of AutismUp
- Dr. Laurence I. Sugarman, research professor and director of the Center for Applied Psychophysiology and Self-Regulation at RIT
- Eric Scheele, executive director of the Arc of Monroe