Child Care Council Expanding Services for Special Needs Kids

New York State is providing the Child Care Council in Rochester with grant funding to help child care providers better serve children with special needs.

The $68 thousand dollar grant, from New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, will help the Council assist providers as they care for children exhibiting challenging behavior that may affect their placement in a child care program.

Bethany Williams is a special needs services coordinator with the Child Care Council

She says they recognize the importance of continuity of care.

"We're able to go into the programs to help the providers implement research-based strategies so that the children can maintain placement. It is free and providers can also get up to 15 hours of technical assistance."

Williams says the child care providers can also take a challenging behavior course covering topics like the Americans with Disabilities Act and research-based intervention strategies.

She says the Child Care Council can provide new strategies to child care providers that they might not be aware of.