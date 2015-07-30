WATCH: Helicopter Sports Parents, Inside The Change Academy & Beep Baseball Comes To ROC

http://youtu.be/qHwM0sG8pe4

Is so-called “helicopter parenting” ruining youth sports? On this edition of Need to Know, we examine how some say the joy for the game is being impacted by parent outbursts and how this issue is resulting in some kids dropping out of sports altogether.

Also on the show, we get an inside look at a sport that makes it possible for blind and visually impaired fans of baseball to become players. It is unique and you have a chance to check out the world series of this sport right now in Rochester.

And the latest installment in our American Graduate Champions series. Meet the young founders of a summer academy for boys. The mission: to help students create their own economy through reading and writing.