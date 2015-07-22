Rotary Camp to Open Sensory Center

The Rochester Rotary is dedicating a special new facility at its Sunshine Campus in Rush tonight for children who have disabilities and autism.

The Gizzi Family Sensory Center will provide an escape for kids who may find the sights and sounds of camp over-stimulating.

Tracy Dreisbach, the Rotary's executive director, says the 2,700 square foot center has soothing music and lighting and various features and activities such as climbers and ball crawls that are calming to the senses.

"It would be a space where you could remove yourself. You and I would be able to walk out of a situation that was over-stimulating for us. You know, you walk into a room and say, 'Oh God, It's so loud, I have to leave.' Well, some of these kids don't have the ability to do that, so they have this space that they can go in and that provides this opportunity for them."

Donations for the Sensory Center came from the John Gizzi family and several other local foundations and groups.

About 2,500 disabled and autistic children and adults attend the Rotary Sunshine Camp each year.

Tonight’s dedication and ribbon cutting is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. followed by a carnival, parade and games.

The Rotary Sunshine Campus is at 809 Five Points Road in Rush.