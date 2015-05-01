© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inclusion Desk
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The Opportunity Project

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 1, 2015 at 5:18 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We're talking about The Opportunity Project, a documentary film series that focuses on inclusion of students with intellectual disabilities in higher education. The films will screen on this coming Monday, May 4, at The Little Theatre. Our guests:

  • Martha Mock, director of the Institute for Innovative Transition and associate professor at the University of Rochester's Warner School of Education
  • Cori Piels, a Monroe Community College (MCC) alumna and a subject of The Opportunity Project
  • Meg Grigal, co-director of Think College at the Institute for Community Inclusion at the University of Massachusetts-Boston

Tags

Inclusion DeskeducationInclusion Desk1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson