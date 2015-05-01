Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The Opportunity Project
We're talking about The Opportunity Project, a documentary film series that focuses on inclusion of students with intellectual disabilities in higher education. The films will screen on this coming Monday, May 4, at The Little Theatre. Our guests:
- Martha Mock, director of the Institute for Innovative Transition and associate professor at the University of Rochester's Warner School of Education
- Cori Piels, a Monroe Community College (MCC) alumna and a subject of The Opportunity Project
- Meg Grigal, co-director of Think College at the Institute for Community Inclusion at the University of Massachusetts-Boston