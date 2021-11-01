Voting is good for your health, says local data analysis group

With local elections happening on Tuesday, one local organization wants the community to understand the effect that voting has on policy decisions in communities, especially in health care.

Vote-It's good for your health is the message that ROC Health Data is using to emphasize how important it is to put the right leaders in office.

The organization, which specializes in data analysis, noted in a recent blog post that there’s a direct correlation between voter turnout and public health.

“It's not just about making somebody powerful over you, it's about you participating in things that can impact you," said Kathleen Holt, a senior staff scientist at ROC Health Data. She said voting is a way for people to elect representatives who will best serve their needs on a variety of issues, including health care.

“Who are the candidates who speak to the issues in your life, that are going to improve your life,” said Holt. She said that includes mental health resources, the community's economic health options, and children's school health programs, to name a few.

“Those things impact you and impact your health,” Holt said.

According to the Health & Democracy Index, developed by a coalition of public health and civic engagement groups, low voter participation also creates health disparities.

“If you're worried about a lot of things like a job, childcare, and housing, then the opportunity to vote may not be seen as something that's really important,” Holt said.

She said these social barriers need to be addressed so people can fully take part in their civic responsibilities.