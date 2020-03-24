First City of Rochester employee diagnosed with COVID-19

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren says that the first city employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The part-time employee was involved in the distribution of grab-&-go meals at two city R-Centers. Those R-Centers are Frederick Douglass, 990 South Ave.; and Adams St., 85 Adams St.

Per Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, due to the preventive measures in place including the wearing of masks, gloves and extensive cleaning, there is no heightened threat to the public receiving meals or coworkers of the employee. The employee, who last worked on Thursday, March 19, was asymptomatic and is currently quarantined at home and doing well.

“In just six days, over 56,000 meals have been distributed to city children. The need for this vital service is real. That’s why I want to share the facts with you today so that people can continue to be confident in visiting our schools and R-Centers. There is no increased risk to our children, families and employees. We will continue to distribute meals and take all the precautions necessary to keep people safe,” said Warren. “If you need food for your children, our schools and R-centers continue to be available to you and your family. They are safe. They are free. Please use them to feed your kids, if you need help.”

“Our team has assessed the protocols the City and its partners have in place at their distribution sites and determined that no one additional needs to be quarantined. All residents and employees can continue to visit and work at these sites, as needed, without any heightened risk of exposure to the disease,” said Mendoza.

The City of Rochester, in partnership with Foodlink and the Rochester City School District, operates 16 grab-&-go meal distribution sites daily.

A complete list of sites and other details are available at cityofrochester.gov/coronavirus. To date, these sites have distributed over 56,000 meals to school-aged children.

“While this employee tested positive for COVID-19, I want to assure the public that our meal distribution sites for school-aged children remain safe,” said arren. “Dr. Mendoza has assured me that the safety measures we have in place ensure that there is no additional risk to the public or our employees. Residents in need should continue to visit our distribution sites to obtain meals.”

