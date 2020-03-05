Alzheimer's symposium focuses on racial disparities

People diagnosed with dementia, along with their family members and caregivers, attended a symposium in Rochester on Thursday.

The focus was the racial disparities around Alzheimer's disease.

Older African Americans are twice as likely as their white counterparts to develop Alzheimer's, but less likely than white people to get a diagnosis, according to a 2019 report from the Alzheimer's Association.

Carl Hill, vice president of scientific engagement for the Alzheimer's Association, spoke at the symposium.

He said cultural competence in health care professionals is an important part of the effort to try to erase these disparities.

"We'd like to make sure that providers have training and education on how to interact with African Americans when they come to the doctor's office and to be able to pick up on some of the important clues that may lead to a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment," said Hill.

He also said some African Americans may not trust the health care system and it's up to researchers to understand why that is. He said scientists also need to do a better job of recruiting people of color in research studies.

The Alzheimer's Association is currently recruiting subjects for a two-year clinical trial that is looking at the effectiveness of lifestyle interventions in older adults who are at risk for cognitive decline.