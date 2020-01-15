© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
nyoc_graphic_200x200.jpg
Opioid Crisis
WXXI, in partnership with public broadcasting stations across New York state, will air special programming examining the opioid crisis during the week of Oct. 15.New York’s Opioid Crisis is a first-of-its-kind partnership to draw attention to this public health crisis and raise awareness of services available in local communities for those affected by opioid addiction.Support for opioid crisis programming on WXXI is provided in part by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services. A complete list of programs can be found here: WXXI.org/opioid-prog.We want to hear what you have to say about opioid and heroin use in our community. Please click on this link to take a short survey.

URMC to study rural opioid treatments with federal grant

WXXI News
Published January 15, 2020 at 5:30 PM EST
Untitled.png
NORC at the University of Chicago
A team of researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center will investigate methods of treating opioid use disorder in New York's Southern Tier and other parts of Appalachia.

Researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center have received a $6.7 million federal grant to study how to reduce the toll of the opioid epidemic in rural Appalachian counties.

“It’s not as far away from us in Rochester as it sounds,” said Michele Lawrence, one of the principal investigators on the research team. “Many people don’t realize that Appalachia extends to New York’s Southern Tier.”

Lawrence said some people seeking treatment for opioid use disorder in Allegany and Steuben counties find themselves driving four hours each day to get the medications they need to stave off cravings.

Across a four-state swath of Appalachia where the team from URMC's newly established Rural Center of Excellence on Substance Use Disorder will carry out its research, Lawrence said barriers to care are common. Rural communities often lack the resources to effectively address a crisis that killed more than 11,000 people in those states in 2017, the most recent year for whichdata is available from the federal Centers for Disease Control.

“Because of that, drug dealers often target rural communities,” Lawrence said.

In some spots in rural Appalachia, 80% of the patients who needed treatment for substance use disorder were unable to access it, she said.

But despite a rising death toll and wrenching economic impacts, Lawrence said the opioid epidemic still does not get the same treatment as other diseases.

“The people of this country would be up in arms if 80% of the cancer patients could not access the treatment they needed,” she said.

So under the grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration, the URMC researchers will work to figure out what combination of treatment programs works best to connect opioid-dependent patients to long-term recovery. Lawrence called it an “ecosystem of recovery.”

“You can’t do it piecemeal,” she said. “When a person has an overdose, and they get stabilized, you can’t say, ‘OK, now drive an hour to your counseling appointment next week.’ People drop off the map.”

But the precise combination of programs that will work best is still somewhat of a mystery to researchers, and even more to policymakers.

“We need to understand how to build a system of support for people, and we need to understand where the funding is to make it last,” Lawrence said.

Tags

Arts & LifeopioidOpioidsSouthern Tiermichele lawrence1
Related Content
Load More