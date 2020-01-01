Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
2019 Year in Review: Vaccines
This year brought a significant shift in New York state policy around vaccines.
The state eliminated religious exemptions to vaccines, and children are now required to be vaccinated to attend school unless they have a medical exemption form signed by a doctor.
The move came on the heels of some of the largest measles outbreaks in the state since record keeping began, including a cluster in Monroe County that sickened seven children.
Brett Dahlberg reported throughout the year on local cases of vaccine-preventable diseases and the efforts to increase immunization rates in the Rochester area and around the Finger Lakes.