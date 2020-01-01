2019 Year in Review: Vaccines

This year brought a significant shift in New York state policy around vaccines.

The state eliminated religious exemptions to vaccines, and children are now required to be vaccinated to attend school unless they have a medical exemption form signed by a doctor.

The move came on the heels of some of the largest measles outbreaks in the state since record keeping began, including a cluster in Monroe County that sickened seven children.

Brett Dahlberg reported throughout the year on local cases of vaccine-preventable diseases and the efforts to increase immunization rates in the Rochester area and around the Finger Lakes.