© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

URMC prepares new laboratory in Henrietta

WXXI News
Published June 17, 2019 at 5:30 AM EDT
Core-lab.jpg
University of Rochester Medical Center
The University of Rochester Medical Center is opening a new laboratory in Henrietta to make room for new equipment and a growing staff.

The University of Rochester Medical Center has built a new laboratory that updates some facilities that have been in use since before the Great Depression.

The new pathology laboratory on Bailey Road in West Henrietta will accommodate larger machinery and allow staff who have previously been spread out across URMC’s campus to work together in one place.

“The pathology laboratories kind of grew piecemeal from 1925 or ‘26, when Strong opened, and were put in a hodgepodge of places all over the entire hospital,” said Bruce Smoller, the head of the URMC pathology department.

A larger, centralized facility will help staff make more diagnoses, faster, Smoller said.

“It’s a huge leap,” he said. “In all fairness, most of the laboratories, one way or another, have been renovated since the 1920s, but certainly none of them look or feel anything like this very modern, sleek laboratory space.”

Urgent tests will still be done on-site at Strong or other URMC clinics, but Smoller says about 500 staff will move to the new facility when it officially opens June 24.

“There had been some resistance, at first. You know, ‘this is good enough,’ or ‘we’re doing just fine,’ that kind of thing,” said Smoller. “Now, we’re ready. It really is exciting.”

 

Tags

Arts & LifeURMC1