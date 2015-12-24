Fall Allergies Linger

It's winter on the calendar, but not for allergy sufferers.

"Well the pollens are gone, but fall, autumn really is mold season. What gives it that leafy, earthy smell is the molds," says Dr. Peter Deane of AAIR (Allergy, Asthma Immunology of Rochester).

You could say it is bonus time for those affected by fall allergies.

Dr. Deane says the short cold snaps haven't killed off the molds.

Credit URMC

"When you go outside it feels like autumn and it smells like autumn, and that's because of the molds that are still there that live on the debris and the leaves that have fallen off the trees."

The summertime allergy triggers such as ragweed are gone, but the molds of fall linger.

"It's really gonna be just for people a continuation of their fall allergies. The pollens are gone; the ragweed's gone, so it won't be as bad. But if it seems like things just aren't going away, it's because the molds aren't going away."

Dr. Deane says they’ll be here until we get a few cold days in a row.