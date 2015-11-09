Health Republic Members Get Extended Deadline To Pick New Insurance Carrier

New York State officials are taking additional action which they say is designed to protect consumers impacted by problems involving an organization that was serving some people who use New York’s Health Exchange.

One of the actions affecting a health cooperative called Health Republic is extending the enrollment deadline that customers of that organization have to pick a new insurance carrier.

The state had originally set a November 15th deadline for the 200,000 customers of Health Republic to choose a new health care provider. Regulators earlier had ordered Health Republic to shut down due to its financial problems.

Now, officials with the state departments of health and financial services say the Health Republic members have until November 30th to find a new insurance plan. After that date, the state will automatically enroll Health Republic consumers who purchased insurance through the health exchange in new health insurance plans.

The state is also investigating what officials call “inaccurate representations” that Health Republic made to the state about its financial condition.