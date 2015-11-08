© 2021 WXXI News


Rally Planned For Medical Marijuana Access

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published November 8, 2015 at 10:31 AM EST
ALBANY (AP) People with AIDS and parents of children with severe epilepsy are pressuring Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign legislation giving critically ill patients early access to medical marijuana before New York's new medical cannabis program begins.

Advocates for sped-up access say they'll rally outside Cuomo's Manhattan office Tuesday, the day before Cuomo's deadline to sign or veto the bill.

Lawmakers passed the measure earlier this year after some patients and their families said that critically ill individuals shouldn't have to wait any longer for the drug.

The state's medical marijuana program could be operational as early as January - 18 months after lawmakers approved it.

Cuomo hasn't signaled what he plans to do with the legislation.
 

Associated Press


