Boil Water Advisory in Seneca Falls

WXXI News | By Brad Smith
Published October 31, 2015 at 11:12 AM EDT
Water_Faucet.jpg

The Town of Seneca Falls Water Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory until further notice.

The notice was effective at 8:31 am Saturday.

The Water Department says Seneca Falls residents who live north of the railroad tracks are the ones affected the most.

In a statement posted online, the Water Department reports it is currently working on the issue.

Link: NYS Department of Health guidance

Tags

Arts & LifeSeneca Falls1