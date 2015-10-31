Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Boil Water Advisory in Seneca Falls
The Town of Seneca Falls Water Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory until further notice.
The notice was effective at 8:31 am Saturday.
The Water Department says Seneca Falls residents who live north of the railroad tracks are the ones affected the most.
In a statement posted online, the Water Department reports it is currently working on the issue.
Link: NYS Department of Health guidance