Rochester To Receive Nearly $3.7 Million For Lead Abatement

Rochester is getting nearly $3.7 million in federal funding to help combat lead poisoning.

That according to New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand who say the money will help the city address lead hazards in 235 housing units, providing safer homes for low income families with children.

Federal grant money will also provide assessments of health and safety in 100 units.

The funding will help spur collaboration between the Rochester Housing Authority and the Monroe County Health Department to prevent lead poisoning accidents.

The National Institutes of Health says that lead is much more harmful to children than adults because it can affect children's developing nerves and brains.