© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Rochester To Receive Nearly $3.7 Million For Lead Abatement

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published August 24, 2015 at 3:12 PM EDT
logo_0.png
letsmakeleadhistory.org
/

Rochester is getting nearly $3.7 million in federal funding to help combat lead poisoning.

That according to New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand who say the money will help the city address lead hazards in 235 housing units, providing safer homes for low income families with children.

Federal grant money will also provide assessments of health and safety in 100 units.

The funding will help spur collaboration between the Rochester Housing Authority and the Monroe County Health Department to prevent lead poisoning accidents.

The National Institutes of Health says that  lead is much more harmful to children than adults because it can affect children's developing nerves and brains.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman