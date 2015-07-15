© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Unique Study Explores Parenting, Family Function and Early Childhood Tooth Decay

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published July 15, 2015 at 11:28 AM EDT
child_at_dentist.jpg
freeimages.com/Maria Clara Moraes
/

Researchers at the University of Rochester’s Eastman Institute of Oral Health are starting a first of its kind study exploring how stress, parenting behaviors and family function may lead to early childhood tooth decay.

Tooth decay is the single most common chronic childhood disease and it disproportionately affects children living in poverty. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Early Childhood Caries (cavities) affects 28 percent of American preschool-aged children.

Dr. Dorota Kopycka-Kedzierawski, the project’s principal investigator, says there have been many attempts over decades to prevent the disease, but the problem persists.

"It doesn't disappear, even if it's treated. We know from prior studies that many kids relapse and then this sets them up for their oral health for life."

Researchers will be looking at biological factors, but they'll also study parent-child relationships and family habits.

"We're going to look at cortisol, which is a stress hormone; we're going to look at certain bacteria. We'll have video recordings of child-parent interactions sessions so we can see how the parents interact with children and if this affects their oral health or not, " Kopycka-Kedzierawski said.

They will follow more than 200 local preschoolers for two years who are at high risk of tooth decay, but who are cavity free at the start of the study.

Once specific problem areas are identified, researchers hope to develop targeted intervention strategies.

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducation1
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams