Summer Meals Program in Full Swing

Around 900 children headed to Frontier Field this morning to take part in the official kickoff of the city's Summer Meals program.

Any child 18 or under in the city is eligible to get free breakfast, lunch, and even dinner at nearly 70 sites around Rochester.

Chris Holdridge is Executive Director of 441 Ministries, one of those sites offering the free meals.

We only cover a few blocks of our neighborhoods and we're serving about 30 families throughout the summer, so about 70 kids total and daily 20 to 30."

Organizers say the district feeds some 20-thousand students during the school year, but only 1 in 4 of them are benefiting from the summer meals program.

Julia Tedesco is co-executive director of Foodlink.

"I can think of no work that is more critical that ensuring our most valuable resources, our children, are well nourished each and every day."

Call 2-1-1 or visit healthikids.org for more information.