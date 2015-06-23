Unresponsive Mothers, Family Instability Leads to Lower Cognitive Function in Children, Says Study

Children from low-income families may face a big hurdle when they get ready to start school.

Some of them are exposed to stresses that have been linked to elevated or lower levels of the hormone cortisol – a change associated with impaired cognitive function.

Researchers at the University of Rochester recently published a 3-year study of 2, 3 and 4-year-old children and their mothers at Mount Hope Family Center.

Lead researcher Jennifer Suor said the children encountered various kinds of adversity, but two stress factors in particular were linked to elevated cortisol levels and impaired cognitive abilities.

"We were kind of surprised that family instability and maternal unresponsiveness emerged as the strongest predictors, but then again, it also makes sense considering the affects poverty and the exposure to inter-partner aggression has on those factors."

Lack of responsiveness in the mothers in the study was observed as the mothers interacted with their children. Family instability was defined as frequent change in residence and employment, death in the family, and changes in adult personal partnerships.

Suor finds the study’s results especially concerning, as the 4-year old children were ready to enter their formal school years and they may fall behind their peers from the very beginning.

She said the message for parents is clear.

"Structured and consistent routines and family life and spending special time with children - being as responsive to their needs as possible - are really important for reducing children’s stress and helping to foster positive outcomes."