A Survivor's Story: A Rochester Administrator Talks About Childhood Abuse to Help Other Victims
A two-day summit on child abuse begins Thursday in Rochester.
Professionals who prosecute child abuse cases and treat victims will be hearing from a panel of adults who endured childhood abuse.
One of them is Marisol Ramos Lopez, Commissioner of Rochester's Department of Recreation and Youth Services.
To hear her story, click on the audio link above.