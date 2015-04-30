© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
A Survivor's Story: A Rochester Administrator Talks About Childhood Abuse to Help Other Victims

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published April 30, 2015 at 7:39 AM EDT
Marisol Ramos-Lopez

A two-day summit on child abuse begins Thursday in Rochester.

Professionals who prosecute child abuse cases and treat victims will be hearing from a panel of adults who endured childhood abuse.

One of them is Marisol Ramos Lopez, Commissioner of Rochester's Department of Recreation and Youth Services.

To hear her story, click on the audio link above.

Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
