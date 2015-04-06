AutismUp Partners with Darkness to Light to Prevent Child Sex Abuse

Rochester's autism support organization AutismUp is collaborating with Darkness to Light.

Darkness to Light, or D2L, has already partnered with multiple organizations throughout Monroe County, like Bivona Child Advocacy Center, to bring child sexual abuse prevention training to parents and people who work with children.

Ann Cole is the Director of Education and Advocacy of AutismUp. She says this training is especially important to their group because children with developmental disabilities like autism are at a higher risk of abuse.

"If you have a child with a developmental disability who may not know body parts, or if they are less verbal or if they are non-verbal, it puts them at greater risk for those predators."

Cole says the training is extensive, involving input from survivors of abuse.

"So you're looking at what has happened for them, it's getting them in group situations - the people that come to the training - so that they're discussing ways to prevent it."

AutismUp is hosting a training session on April 16, at 6:30. You can find more information on their website.