Illusionist Adds Magic to Physical Therapy

Kevin Spencer is an illusionist who has performed on stages across the world.

Following a serious car crash years ago, he woke from a coma and began a long, arduous process of physical therapy. Spencer was bored with the process and didn’t understand how it was helping him get better.

That’s when he developed the Healing of Magic program, which incorporates magic tricks into traditional occupational and physical therapy.

You can see a demonstration of his program here.

Spencer will be demonstrating the technique for physical and occupational therapists at Nazareth College on Friday. Members of the public can also attend. The program is free, but registration is required by emailing lchasse7@naz.edu.