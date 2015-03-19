© 2021 WXXI News
Inclusion Desk
Move To Include
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

Illusionist Adds Magic to Physical Therapy

WXXI News
Published March 19, 2015 at 8:58 AM EDT
Kevin Spencer is an illusionist who has performed on stages across the world.

Following a serious car crash years ago, he woke from a coma and began a long, arduous process of physical therapy. Spencer was bored with the process and didn’t understand how it was helping him get better.

That’s when he developed the Healing of Magic program, which incorporates magic tricks into traditional occupational and physical therapy.

Click on the audio link above to hear Kevin Spencer describe how this works.

You can see a demonstration of his program here.

Spencer will be demonstrating the technique for physical and occupational therapists at Nazareth College on Friday.  Members of the public can also attend. The program is free, but registration is required by emailing lchasse7@naz.edu.

