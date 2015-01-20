© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

New Initiative to Increase Organ Donors

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk
Published January 20, 2015 at 2:35 PM EST
Organs_008.jpg
Veronica Volk
/
WXXI
Ad Council President Todd Butler

The Ad Council of Rochester and the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network have a plan to get more New Yorkers to sign on as organ donors.

Rob Kochik is executive director of the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network. He says there are over 122,000 people on the organ waiting list.

"And when I think about them -- each of them woke up this morning, and are wondering if today's going to be the day."

Richard Perez waited 10 months for his liver. He doesn't know anything about his deceased donor, but he has a message for them and their family:

"Thank you. Thank you, and well appreciated, and I would want them to know that I have been following the tradition that they believed in: saving people's lives, and getting them registered to be organ donors."

A new ad campaign designed pro bono by Brand Cool focuses on the anonymous heroes like Perez's donor. Print ads, videos, and social media campaigns target potential donors, with an emphasis on giving recipients a second chance at life.

http://vimeo.com/117206054

Only 22% of eligible adults in New York are registered organ donors. The hope is that these initiatives will change that.

Tags

Arts & LifeOrgan DonationDonor Recovery Network1
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
See stories by Veronica Volk