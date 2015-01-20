© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inclusion Desk
move_to_include_logo.jpg
Move To Include
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

Connections: Dealing With The Aftermath Of A Brain Injury

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 20, 2015 at 2:24 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Our series of shows on Dialogue on Disability continues with a look at the importance of staying active after a brain injury. 

The Panel:

Paul Akers of Epilepsy-Pralid, Inc
Anita O'Brien of Rochester Rehabilitation

Tags

Inclusion Deskdialogue on disabilityInclusion Desk
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson