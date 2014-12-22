$1 Million Donation To Support New Autism Clinic

A local foundation is announcing a $1 million gift in support of a new University of Rochester building that will include an autism clinic. The grant comes from the William and Mildred Levine Foundation and it will support the building set to break ground next spring along East River Road in Brighton.

The first two floors of the building will be used for outpatient imaging.The third floor will house the William and Mildred Levine Autism Clinic.

Todd Levin is president of the foundation as well as Alleson Athletic, and his son was diagnosed with autism at age 2. The new clinic will focus primarily on the needs of children and families affected by autism, but it will also enhance the care of children with other intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In the last year, more than 500 new diagnoses of Autism Spectrum Disorder were made through Golisano Children's Hospital.