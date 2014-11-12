Rochester's High Infant Mortality Rate Focus of PBS Report

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more babies are dying before they turn 1 year old in the United States than in most of Europe and several other developed countries.

And in the City of Rochester, the numbers are even more alarming. This is the focus of a PBS America by the Numbers report airing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, November 15 on WXXI-TV.

Reporter Maria Hinojosa said, in a list of infant mortality rates worldwide, where number one represents the fewest number of deaths, the U.S. ranks 56th. If Rochester were a country, it would rank 95th.

Click on the audio link above to hear an interview with Hinojosa about her report Surviving Year One.

As part of WXXI’s American Graduate Let’s Make It Happen Initiative, WXXI is hosting a screening of PBS America by the Numbers: Surviving Year One on Thursday, Nov. 13 at 6:30pm at the Little Theatre. It will be followed by a panel and community discussion moderated by PBS Host of America by the Numbers, Maria Hinojosa. The event is free and open to the public but reservations are required due to limited seating.

See wxxi.org/events to reserve your seat online.

The national broadcast of Surviving Year One broadcasts on WXXI-TV on Saturday, November 15th at 6:30pm and will be made available for on-demand viewing after the broadcast at The WXXI American Graduate site at wxxi.org/grad