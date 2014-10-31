Connections: Dying with Dignity

© 2021 WXXI News
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 31, 2014 at 3:47 PM EDT
Dying with dignity: 29-year-old Brittany Maynard moved to Oregon so she could end her life on her own terms. She has incurable brain cancer. She's become a kind of spokesperson about the right to die with dignity.
 
Will other states follow Oregon? Only three other states allow similar actions, and New York is not one of them. We discuss this with our guests:
 
Dr. Timothy Quill, University of Rochester Medical Center
Barbara Mancini, who was featured on a recent 60 Minutes report; she was arrested when her elderly father chose to end his life with pills at home. 

 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
