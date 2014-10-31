Connections: Dying with Dignity

Dying with dignity: 29-year-old Brittany Maynard moved to Oregon so she could end her life on her own terms. She has incurable brain cancer. She's become a kind of spokesperson about the right to die with dignity.



Will other states follow Oregon? Only three other states allow similar actions, and New York is not one of them. We discuss this with our guests:



Dr. Timothy Quill, University of Rochester Medical Center

Barbara Mancini, who was featured on a recent 60 Minutes report; she was arrested when her elderly father chose to end his life with pills at home.



