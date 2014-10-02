Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
LISTEN: New Methods of Birth Control For Teen Girls
We talk about new birth control recommendations by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The Academy recommends that pediatricians suggest using LARC (Long-acting reversible contraception) methods of birth control, including IUDs, instead of the pill. We talk about these recommendations with Dr. Katherine Greenberg from URMC.