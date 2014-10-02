© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

LISTEN: New Methods of Birth Control For Teen Girls

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 2, 2014 at 9:29 AM EDT
We talk about new birth control recommendations by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The Academy recommends that pediatricians suggest using LARC (Long-acting reversible contraception) methods of birth control, including IUDs, instead of the pill. We talk about these recommendations with Dr. Katherine Greenberg from URMC.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
