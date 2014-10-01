LISTEN: How RIT is Preparing Students With Disabilities For The Workforce

New U.S. Labor Department regulations will require federal contractors – of which there are nearly 50,000 companies with approximately 200,000 establishments – to set a target of having 7 percent of their workforce be comprised of employees with disabilities. Colleges and universities are being asked to do more to adequately prepare students with disabilities for the workforce, because current statistics show they are not prepared. RIT is being cited as a shining example of what one university is doing in this arena. The National Organization on Disability hosted a news conference with RIT, and they join us to talk about how to make a workplace achieve this standard.