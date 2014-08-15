Connections: Healthy Friday - Take As Directed Campaign

A new public awareness campaign tries to get people to “Take As Directed.” That means take their medications the way they were prescribed. 50 percent of people don’t do that and the health care system says problems with medication adherence cost health and money. We talk with Dr. Mona Chitre, VP and Chief Pharmacy Officer at Excellus about this issue.

Then, the recent death of Robin Williams gave one Rochester psychiatrist pause: Dr. Adrian Leibovici is chief of psychiatry at Rochester General Health System. He talks through the issues of depression and bipolar, and answers questions about the societal issues surrounding these clinical conditions.