Connections: Raising Healthy Children

We ask the question, “How do we raise healthy children?” We discuss the risk of childhood obesity, healthy eating, and exercise. We also discuss about how to best keep their minds healthy, as well. How much screen time is healthy for kids and what are some of the alternatives to video games and television? Our panel weighs in:

Debra Ross, founder of Kids Out and About

Stephen Cook, UR Medicine pediatrician

Adrienne Furness, Henrietta Public Library

Tonia Burton, children’s services consultant at the Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County