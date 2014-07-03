Patient Security a Priority Says Health Database Director

Privacy and security risks have been at the forefront of the planning efforts at Rochester’s digital medical database since its inception, says the executive director.

Ted Kremer of Rochester RHIO says the organization performs quarterly and annual security risk assessments.

“The health care industry has really had a disproportionately low instance of cyber-attacks to date, but I don't think that we can rest on our laurels and assume that will be the case. I don't think most of us are,” said Kremer.

The President of the American Medical Association Robert Wah told Politico in a recent article that the health data system and potential cyber criminals are in a virtual “arms race.”

Kremer says RHIO and other systems have the challenge of balancing making vital health information available to medical providers, while protecting it from potential hackers.