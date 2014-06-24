Ms. Wheelchair New York in Rochester

Jessica Patterson of Weedsport was 15 years old when she was badly injured in a car accident in 2003.

She was paralyzed from the waist down, and says she thought her life was over.

But she says her positive attitude and amazing support system got her through a life-changing time, and in 2013 she was crowned Ms. Wheelchair New York.

Patterson, who visited Monroe Community Hospital Tuesday, says she visits facilities like that, along with schools and rehab facilities to encourage people with disabilities to stay active and healthy.

She works with various adaptive sports programs and different inclusive school programs, as well.

Patterson will represent the state in the Ms. Wheelchair America pageant in August.

That competition was first organized in 1972.