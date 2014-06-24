© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inclusion Desk
move_to_include_logo.jpg
Move To Include
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

Ms. Wheelchair New York in Rochester

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton
Published June 24, 2014 at 1:02 PM EDT
wheelchair1.JPG
Alex Crichton
/
WXXI
Jessica Patterson, Ms. Wheelchair New York 2013

Jessica Patterson of Weedsport was 15 years old when she was badly injured in a car accident in 2003.

She was paralyzed from the waist down, and says she thought her life was over.

But she says her positive attitude and amazing support system got her through a life-changing time, and in 2013 she was crowned Ms. Wheelchair New York.

Patterson, who visited Monroe Community Hospital Tuesday, says she visits facilities like that, along with schools and rehab facilities to encourage people with disabilities to stay active and healthy.

She works with various adaptive sports programs and different inclusive school programs, as well.

Patterson will represent the state in the Ms. Wheelchair America pageant in August.

That competition was first organized in 1972. 

wheelchair2.JPG
County Executive Maggie Brooks at Monroe Community Hospital introducing Ms. Wheelchair New York

Inclusion Desk