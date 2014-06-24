Local Hospitals Could Face Federal Penalties

Local hospitals could see federal penalties unless they lower the number of patients who get a new illness under their care. New regulations under the Affordable Care Act could have a disproportional impact on teaching hospitals.

Based on preliminary numbers, Strong and Highland Hospitals are two that could face a penalty in the Medicare payments they receive from the federal government.

Dr. Bob Panzer, Chief Quality Officer for the University of Rochester Medical Center, says across the country teaching hospitals treat patients with high risk factors for secondary infections.

“We have a number of patients that in the ICU after liver transplant surgery. Those patients are much, much sicker than the average patient undergoing even major surgery because of their chronic liver disease,” said Panzer.

State numbers show a decrease in the rate of secondary infections patients contracted from 2011 to 2012. Doctor Panzer says the hospital is dedicated to keeping these numbers as low as possible.

“While these incentives are definitely well intended and definitely centered around many of the things t that we consider most important, they way that they are currently adjusted doesn’t fully reflect the nature of teaching hospitals,” Panzer explained.

Later this year, the federal government will release final scores to show which hospitals will officially be penalized with lower Medicare payments.