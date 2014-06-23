© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The Breastfeeding Debate

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 23, 2014 at 3:46 PM EDT
Democrats in the Monroe County legislature are asking for more designated space for mothers to either breastfeed or pump breast milk. We'll talk to Carrie Andrews, Democratic leader of the legislature, who will explain the proposal. More broadly, we'll talk about American hangups with breastfeeding in public spaces with Diane Cassidy, board member of a new nonprofit organization called Parenting Village.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
