Inclusion Desk
Move To Include
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

Connections: Technology To Improve Access For People With Disabilities

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 4, 2014 at 4:16 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The second annual Effective Access Technology Conference will bring together experts to share ideas and innovative solutions to the challenges in applying technology to improve access for people with a variety of disabilities. From injured veterans to the elderly to people with other challenges, there are a wide range of applications. We talk about this with our guests:

 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
