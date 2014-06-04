Connections: Technology To Improve Access For People With Disabilities

The second annual Effective Access Technology Conference will bring together experts to share ideas and innovative solutions to the challenges in applying technology to improve access for people with a variety of disabilities. From injured veterans to the elderly to people with other challenges, there are a wide range of applications. We talk about this with our guests:

Ryne Raffaelle, RIT's vice president of research and associate provost, he is also the conference organizer.

Dan Meyers, president of the Al Sigl Community of Agencies, a gold sponsor of the conference.

Ferat Sahin, professor of electrical and microelectronic engineering at RIT's Kate Gleason College of Engineering. He and his student team have two exhibits at the conference, a "smart walker" and a "brain-computer interface."



