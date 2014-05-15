Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Cancer Research in Rochester
The Wilmot Cancer Institute is the creation of UR Medicine, complete with a $30 million campaign to support cancer research. Their growing network of satellite locations means that a patient in Geneva won't have to drive to Rochester for care. We talk with Dr. Jonathan Friedberg, director of the institute, about changes in cancer treatment are affecting all of us.