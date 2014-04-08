Grant Will Provide Bikes for Rochesterians with Disabilities

New grant funding will go to provide bikes for Rochesterians with physical and developmental disabilities.

R Community Bikes has given away 20-thousand bikes to area residents in need over the past 10 years.

Now, a $5,000 grant from ExcellusBlueCrossBlueShield will help them modify bikes to help people with disabilities.

Dan Lill, director of R Community Bikes, explains the modifications will provide more balance and stability.

"So, we're going to take off the one-wheel axle and put on a two-wheel axle, thereby making a tricycle out of a bicycle," said Lill.

These tricycles are meant to keep the riders healthy.

"We know that there is a great need in the community for people with disabilities to do some physical exercise, and hopefully we'll be able to get more and more people involved in that," said Lill.

This grant could fund 50 trikes, but the organization plans to pursue more funding to expand the program.

This grant is part of $30,000 in Community Health Awards Excellus recently gave to Rochester Area non-profits.